Berlin will deal with its shortage of skilled workers by attracting more foreigners, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil told the FT.Germany will drastically ease entry and citizenship requirements for foreign workers in a bid to deal with serious shortages in its workforce, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil has told the Financial Times (FT) in an interview published on Tuesday.Berlin will develop one of "Europe's most modern immigration regimes," he said, referring to new immigration legislation expected to be passed by lawmakers this month.Berlin will also introduce a "chance card," allowing people to earn "points" based on meeting certain criteria, including being aged under 35, having a good level of spoken German and having in-demand vocational training and experience."When they have enough points, they can come [here] to look for a job," Heil said.Those who become proficient in German, who do voluntary work or who perform well at school, will be allowed to apply for citizenship after three years, according to FT.The bill would also lift Germany's longstanding ban on dual citizenship for people from non-EU nations.In the interview Heil also said German industries are in "desperate" need of staff.Another study by the German Economy Institute (IW) in April warned that German industries had more than 630,000 open vacancies for qualified workers they could not fill in 2022, up from 280,000 a year before.Heil also admitted that around 1.6 million people aged between 20 and 30 have no vocational qualification and "too often" end up "in long-term unemployment."