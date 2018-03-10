The study of the Niedersachsen Criminal Institute, shows that between 2013 and 2016 the number of migrants suspected of criminal offenses have more than doubled to 30,796.
While almost half of the cases involved immigration related offenses, there is a large increase in other offenses as well. Without these kinds of violations, the increase of migrant suspects is still 61 per cent.
Comment: As the number of migrants increases - and during that time period it has exploded - and as Germany's ability to cope decreases, it seems likely that "immigration related offenses" would increase. And according to one German government survey, crime committed by migrants was more likely to be reported. Surely there has been a rise in crime, but again according to that one report, the crimes were usually committed by migrants either against other migrants or refugees.
Compared to the total number of criminal suspects, the proportion of non-Germans has risen from 3.8 to 4.2 per cent between the years 2013 to 2016. In the same period the proportion of Germans suspects has fallen from 1.9 to 1.8 per cent.
Comparing these numbers, migrants are two times more likely to be suspected of a crime than Germans. Looking at the types of crimes migrants commit, shows that the number of sexual offenses has increased as well as the number of violent assaults.
According to the researchers the statistics can be explained by looking at the increase of foreigners in the region, which more than doubled. The group also has a lower socioeconomic status and is overrepresented in urban areas.
Comment: The effects of uncontrolled mass migration due to the West's illegal wars and their descent into a post-modernist hell is a ticking time bomb: