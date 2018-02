In 2012 Rebecca Sommer founded the refugee aid association Arbeitsgruppe Flucht + Menschen-Rechte (AG F+M) [Working Group Asylum + Human Rights].In 2015, her NGO had almost 300 volunteers who were giving German courses to the new arrivals."I thought their medieval view was going to change with time...but after having seen these situations occur repeatedly and observing what was happening around me, as a volunteer,"It was a jarring perception when I noticed that these people I had helped, who were eating, drinking, dancing and laughing with me, who didn't pray, who didn't go to the mosque, who didn't respect Ramadan, who made fun of religion and deeply religious people,Rebecca Sommer says she is not an isolated case, that many other volunteers also came ultimately to have the same perception and that there are now far fewer volunteers ready to work with the new arrivals today in Germany. She also acknowledges that, through their numbers, these Muslim immigrants pose a threat to the German way of life, and that this will get worse with family reunification.She also told the Polish weekly magazine Do Rzeczy that she personally knows Germans who are getting ready to emigrate to Poland because they have had enough, and she added:Islands of stability but also democracy because Rebecca Sommer also notes that democracy no longer really exists in Germany... When the human rights activists wanted to denounce forced conversions to Islam in Indonesia, her account was blocked.This Berlin woman no longer dares to go out on her own on New Year's Eve and she has already been attacked five times by men speaking Arabic!She thinks it is already too late for Germany and she plans to emigrate for her retirement. Political Islam is present everywhere, including in the government, in political parties, in the police and schoolsUPDATE: Rebecca Sommer has responded to this article, claiming it is "fake news", without specifying what she means by that. See this follow-up article ( link ).