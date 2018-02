© Screenshot ARD



While Antifa called the women Nazis and disrupted parts of their route, their action can be considered a success

Germans are not planning to stop protesting against Angela Merkel and her migration policy. Several demonstrations have already taken place and the next one will be on 24 February Most of Germany's protests started after the shocking murder of the 15-year-old Mia, by an Afghan refugee. The girl was attacked and murdered with a knife in a drug store in the town of Kandel.A few courageous women started protesting in the city after it appeared. The protest went bigger and later resulted in a march for Mia under the motto: "Kandel is everywhere".Later there were protests in Cottbus , Hamburg, Dresden and Kandel again.and about migrant violence against women and girls.Last weekend a " Women's March " was organised in Germany's capital and thousands of women (and men) attended.A new protest has now been planned on Saturday, February 24th in the eastern German town of Cottbus. It's reasonable to think the protests will continue and spread further across the country as migrant crime is still a hot issue for many Germans.