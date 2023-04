© Gehad Hamdy/picture alliance/Getty Images



What do we learn from this leak?

"[Guterres] considers [BSGI] a pivotal UN success and key to addressing global food insecurity, and his actions are undermining broader efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its actions in Ukraine. In early February, he urged Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov in a letter to renew the BSGI before its term expires on 18 March and Guterres emphasized his efforts to improve Russia's ability to export, even if that involves sanctioned Russian entities or individuals."

No alarms and no surprises

"[Guterres] is not surprised by the fact that people are spying on him and listening in on his private conversations. What is surprising is the malfeasance or incompetence that allows for such private conversations to be distorted and become public."

The US sought to manipulate the form and content of the UN by conducting espionage operations against the charter's signatories, intercepting coded cable traffic to and from other members. This granted the US intimate advance knowledge of the negotiation positions of all 49 countries.

Among the classified documents allegedly leaked by US Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, as part of a huge trove, is one exposing how the US is spying intently on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and is deeply unhappy that he is engaging with Moscow.Several files that Teixeira shared with other members of a private Discord chat, an action that may land him in a US supermax prison for the rest of his life, showOne accuses him of "accommodating Russia to preserve [the] grain deal."The document is likely to have been written in late February or early March, before Russia and Ukraine agreed to extend the grain deal.despite exemptions for agricultural goods. Since the resumption, several governments have rejected grain flowing from Ukraine due to its poor quality.Numerous other leaked documents containSome suggest his relationship with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is far from cordial. One document referring to his trips to Iraq and Qatar in early March notes he was "not happy" about the prospect of traveling on to Kiev days after returning from Doha, despite the Ukrainian government's request It's uncertain why Guterres was resistant to visiting Kiev, but the trip went ahead, and included a private meeting with Zelensky and a joint press conference on March 8. The UN secretary-general regretted going. Another document records a conversation between Guterres and his personal spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, in which he was "really pissed off" about an unexpected public ceremony in honor of International Women's Day during the visit.The document indicates aides later discussed howwhich included the presentation of medals to uniformed soldiers,alongside the president. It is recorded in the file that the UN secretary-general "emphasized that he made a point of not smiling the entire time" in later conversations with aides.Dujarric commented on the leaks:Guterres' lack of surprise that he is spied on by the US is understandable, given the country's history of espionage targeting the UN and its senior officials. The organization's founding charter is the product of such activity.Academic Stephen Schlesinger says the US was able to "write the UN Charter mostly according to its own blueprint" through this operation.The US has since been repeatedly caught spying on the UN. In 2003, as the Security Council prepared to vote on the Iraq War, the NSA conducted a "dirty tricks" campaign against delegations in New York to win votes in favor of intervention. This included interception of the home and office telephones and emails delegates. memo from the NSA's chief spoke ofThen, in 2010, it was revealed that Washington was runningtargeting the leadership of the UN, including then-Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and permanent Security Council representatives from China, Russia, France and the UK.