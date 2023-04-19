"It seems to me that one of the key players here was Michael Morell, that he was one kind of coordinating this, working this together. And then there are a few other folks. We have talked to Nick Shapiro. Mr. Shapiro, I think, was the one kind of coordinating the outreach to the legacy media and how they wanted this story presented."

Republicans now believe the letter that falsely portrayed laptop as disinformation was a consequential interference in the last presidential election.Aided by two Obama-era witnesses,Jordan told Just the News he expects to releaselater this month that lays out out evidence and the players behind the letter, which many Republicans now say was"It was all done with politics, and it looks like there was some some real connections with the Biden campaign," Jordan said during an interview late last week on the John Solomon Reports podcast, declining to be more specific because there are more witness interviews being conducted this week.For most of the last two years, the letter from 51 national security officials has been portrayed as an organic effort from the intelligence community to raise concerns that the emergence of Hunter Biden's laptop in fall 2020 could be tied to a foreign power. The laptop has since beenand the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has saidin the New York Post, Just the News and other outlets in what has been described by former President Donald Trump, Jordan and many othersthat kept voters from understanding influence peddling allegations surrounding the Biden family.Jordan said his investigators have derived valuable information from transcribed interviews from two former CIA officials from the Obama era: former acting Director Mike Morrell and Nick Shapiro, a former adviser to ex-Director John Brennan.A spokesman for CBS News did not immediately return an email seeking comment from Morell or the network.did not immediately respond to a request for comment at his consulting firm.Jordan said the specific ties to the Biden campaign will be divulged in the interim report after additional transcribed interviews are completed.