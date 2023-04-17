Society's Child
Rice is now killing the planet, apparently
Steve Watson
Summit News
Mon, 17 Apr 2023 00:00 UTC
Now it is firmly ensconced among the climate change cult that eating meat is killing the planet and you must 'eat ze bugs', the same people have a new target, rice.
"Rice cannot be ignored."
The Food and Agriculture Organization notes that "Rice is one of the most important staple foods in the world. Over 50 percent of the world population depends on rice for about 80 percent of its food requirements. About 95 percent of the global output of rice is produced and consumed in developing countries."
What is this really about?
Reader Comments
Robber Chih · 2023-04-17T16:59:10Z
Ideology replaces reality.
Good Optics · 2023-04-17T17:19:02Z
Robber Chih That'd be idiotology
ReRan · 2023-04-17T17:21:05Z
Good Optics Spot on!
Winternights3 · 2023-04-17T17:28:27Z
As sure as eggs are eggs 🐣 this suggestion to stop rice production is a blatant declaration of global genocide, potentially being served on those most needy.
According to these obscenely wealthy individuals, to save the planet ( for themselves ), its first necessary to rid the planet of anything human by starving them to death.
WHEN WILL HUMANITY WAKE UP.
According to these obscenely wealthy individuals, to save the planet ( for themselves ), its first necessary to rid the planet of anything human by starving them to death.
WHEN WILL HUMANITY WAKE UP.
ReRan · 2023-04-17T17:38:16Z
Winternights3 Not soon enough, I am thinking.
bbrebozo · 2023-04-17T17:31:45Z
Next they will include oxygen and water as killing the planet.
All great truths begin as blasphemies.
- George Bernard Shaw
