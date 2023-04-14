© Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency



The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food has published two papers in which it is said that food has been weaponised by Israel in order to force Palestinians to abandon their legitimate rights. The papers were prepared by the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN) and detail the nature, degree and impact of Israeli violence on Jordanian and Palestinian food systems.In the paper on the situation, as it affects the Palestinians, the various tactics adopted by the Israeli occupation to use food as a weapon are described. The intention is to make the Palestinians dependent on Israel for food as well as force them to give up their rightsWith regard to the situation in Jordan,The plan also includes the expansion of Israel's "hydro-hegemony over Jordan's water resources through different strategiesThese violations, said the APN, "had a detrimental impact on Jordan's water resources, which is the second water-scarce country in the world in terms of annual water intake per capita."The papers demand stricter accountability measures to "hold Israel responsible for its systematic attacks on the Palestinian and Jordanian food systems, and to force Israel to compensate affected farmers for the damages and losses caused by these attacks."