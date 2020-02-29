settlers cut olive trees west bank
© WAFA Images
Olive trees chopped by Israeli settlers in the south of the West Bank.
Israeli settlers today uprooted hundreds of olive and vine trees in the town of al-Khader, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to Emad Dadoo, a local activist.

He told WAFA that settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Eliazar uprooted about 200 olive trees and 80 vine trees in lands belonging to Palestinian residents located close to the settlement.

He noted that settlers have recently been targeting village lands, especially those close to settlements, by razing lands, uprooting trees and preventing farmers access to their lands.


In Hebron

Israeli forces today demolished two Palestinian homes and two animal barns in the area of Masafer Yatta, in the south of the occupied West Bank, under the pretext they were built without a permit, according to a local source.

Coordinator of the Popular Committees against the Wall and Settlements in the south of the West Bank, Rateb Jabour, told WAFA that Israeli forces raided several areas in Masafer Yatta and demolished two 80-square-meter residential structures in al-Mafqara and in Rakiz hamlets.

In addition, said Fouad Amour, a local activist, Israeli army bulldozers demolished two animal barns in Saffi hamlet in Masafer Yatta.

The Israel army demolished this month a number of structures, including residential rooms and barns, all under the pretext of construction without a permit.

Masafer Yatta is classified as Area C, which is under full Israeli military control. Area C makes up around 60 percent of the area of the occupied West Bank, which Israel plans to annex after expelling its Palestinian population. Getting an Israeli building permit in Area C is almost impossible, as confirmed by many human rights organizations.