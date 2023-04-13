A woman in China has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.The strain does not appear to spread between people.The 56-year-old woman from the southern province of Guangdong was the third person known to have been infected with the H3N8 subtype of avian influenza, according to the WHO.ThoughIt was announcedSamples collected from a wet market visited by the woman before she became ill were positive for influenza A(H3), said the WHO, suggesting this may have been the source of infection."Based on available information,said in a statement.of the infected woman, it added.The Guangdong Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported the third infection late last month but did not provide details of the woman's death.Sporadic infections in people with bird flu are common in China where avian flu viruses constantly circulate in huge poultry and wild bird populations.Monitoring of all avian influenza viruses is considered important given their ability to evolve and cause a pandemic.