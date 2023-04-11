portland trans murder cab driver

LGBTQ+ activist Moses Jacob Lopez is accused of stabbing a Portland cab driver to death on Easter Sunday.
Editor's note April 10, 2023: The report has been updated with new information.

The Post Millennial can exclusively report that the suspect in the Easter Sunday stabbing murder of a Portland cab driver is a trans person with a history of threatening behavior.

Moses Jacob Lopez, who presents as a woman and appears to have addresses in both Portland and Coos Bay, Ore., has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. The deceased victim, who has not been named, was identified by Radio City Cab as one of its veteran drivers. Lopez allegedly stabbed him to death during a taxi ride.

Days before the brutal murder stabbing in southeast Portland, the 30-year-old allegedly threatened another person with a weapon but was quickly released without bail. On April 3, Lopez was charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of weapon and two counts of menacing in Coos County, Ore. After missing a court hearing on April 6, a warrant was issued for her arrest — three days before she allegedly went on to commit murder.
lopez trans murder charges

Lopez's social media posts suggest she began transitioning around 2018 or 2019. She previously identified as a gay male. In a 2015 Facebook post, she wrote: "At times I wish I was a woman rather then [sic] a feminen [sic] gay man just so I could deck a basic bitch in the face...so annoying."
Moses Jacob Lopez

Moses Jacob Lopez used her social media to advocate for LGBTQ+ causes.
Lopez worked as a certified nursing assistant for around a decade but state nursing records show she was fired from an unnamed medical facility in June 2021.

"Information gathered in the [Oregon State Board of Nursing]'s investigation show that from 2019 through 2021, CNA engaged in abusive and threatening behavior towards co-workers," reads the probation order. Her license was reinstated on April 3, 2023 but is currently listed as "expired."
lopez nursing board

The Oregon State Board of Nursing previously put Moses Lopez on probation for threatening and abusive behavior.
At Lopez's first court appearance on Monday, she pleaded not guilty to both charges. The Portland Police declined to answer when asked if Lopez is trans. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has been contacted to inquire if Lopez is being housed in the men's or women's section of the jail.