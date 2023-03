in parliament.

The distressing footage from women's rights campaigner Kelly-Jay Keen's violent encounter with trans activists in Auckland has made one thing clear beyond doubt:Keen joined Brendan O'Neill for the latest episode of The Brendan O'Neill Show to discuss her harrowing experience in Auckland. What follows is an edited extract from their conversation. You can listen to the full episode here What do you remember of what happened in Auckland?I have some recollection of it, but I've watched the footage since and only now do I realise how terrifying it really was. I also look at the security and the other women around me protecting me, and I think they saved my life.It is an absolute blight on New Zealand and all other countries that are allowing this stuff to manifest.When my security said the police weren't coming, it felt like something out of a zombie-apocalypse film. We had men directly behind us trying to push down a big metal fence. There were people climbing up into the bandstand, where we were. People were crawling up it. They were just getting closer. My security said they were going to lock arms around me and start taking me through the crowd. We hadn't been moving for long when the mob surged forward and pushed. There was a courageous woman called Tanya next to me who was pushed with me. When she tried to stand up, I could see this normal-looking man in his 50s pulling her back down again. It was crazy. I remember going down and everything slowed a little bit. I could almost hear individual voices as well as the mob.It really is so frightening. I remember thinking that this was it. I was going to get crushed to death. They were going to surge forward and my life would be over.How did it get to the point where you were so demonised in New Zealand and Australia that people were willing to physically assault you?For starters, the media in Australia and New Zealand are lost. They will tell straight-up lies. I became this monster. Before I even got to Australia, the media reported on me as if I were some hugely influential figure. And actually, thanks to how the media behaved, by the time I left I really was having an influence. Hopefully I've changed some of the landscape for women in both New Zealand and Australia.The people who say these vile things about me are treated as heroes.There was nothing about the fact I campaign to protect women-only spaces. I was just monstered.On the other hand, I've had so many letters from women that say they had never heard of me until everyone started saying that I was this terrible person. And they went to my website, and now they love what I do. I expect there will be a lot more of that in the coming weeks.So what has happened in New Zealand is actually a spectacular win.What we've done with that New Zealand flashpoint is we've basically said: 'Hey, everybody, look at this - this is what's really happening.'Some people who see this won't care. Some of them will be part of the trans cult. Those people will still think that all the horrible things that happened to me were right, that I deserved it. However, there will be loads of people who decide to look into this a little bit more.They raise the issue and put a spotlight on exactly what's going on.