Society's Child
Trans Nashville shooter planned for 'months' to target Christian school, police say, contents of suicide note yet to be released
Daily Caller
Mon, 03 Apr 2023 15:38 UTC
Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) gave an update to the investigation into the mass shooting at Covenant School in a press release, noting that Hale's manifesto indicated that she had been "planning over a period of months to commit mass murder." Hale had also been studying the way other "mass murderers" had committed acts of violence and "acted totally alone," according to police.
"In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School," police said in the press release. "The writings remain under careful review by the MNPD and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit based in Quantico, Virginia. The motive for Hale's actions has not been established and remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit."
Hale, who used male pronouns and occasionally went by the name Aiden, entered Covenant School on March 27 and shot three children and three adult staff members, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Bodycam footage showed MNPD arriving minutes after the shooting began and later shooting Hale.
MNPD confirmed that the FBI's Homicide and Behavioral Analysis Units were continuing to study the "writings" to determine a motive, according to the press release. Police also found that Hale had fired 152 rounds during the shooting and officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo fired four 5.56 rounds from a rifle and four rounds from a department-issued nine-millimeter pistol, respectively.
Nashville city council member Robert Swope told the Daily Caller News Foundation last week that Hale's writings would be released after the FBI concluded its analysis. An MNPD spokesperson told the DCNF that the case was currently still "open" and as a result, the department could not disclose whether or not the manifesto would be given to the public at a future date.
Comment: More from the Post Millennial:
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reportedly found a suicide note left by trans-identifying school shooter Audrey Hale during their search of the now deceased assailant's home.
While authorities have confirmed that the note exists, its contents have not disclosed what it contains. According to NBC News, on Tuesday authorities released a list of items discovered at the home following the shooting.
Among them were several journals, a shotgun, cellphones, laptops, and a suicide note. Old photos and yearbooks from The Covenant School, where Hale was a former student, were also recovered.
The MNPD declined to provide further details regarding the contents of the note, a document which many have suggested could shine some light on the potential motive behind the mass shooting, which left six people dead.
Officers did reveal, however, that many of the other documents they found included notes about firearms courses and school shootings of the past.
...
Hale's manifesto has also been recovered, and its contents will reportedly be released to the public as soon as the FBI has analyzed it.
There is nothing like "trans gender". Gender remains, however much you mutilate and cross-dress yourself.
There is only mental derangement.