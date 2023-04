© Seth Herald/Getty Images



Police announced Monday that transgender shooter Audrey Hale had been planning an attack on the Christian elementary school for "months," according to a press release.Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) gave an update to the investigation into the mass shooting at Covenant School in a press release, noting that Hale's manifesto indicated that she had been "planning over a period of months to commit mass murder." Hale had also been studying the way other "mass murderers" had committed acts of violence and "acted totally alone," according to police.MNPD confirmed that the FBI's Homicide and Behavioral Analysis Units were continuing to study the "writings" to determine a motive, according to the press release.Nashville city council member Robert Swope told the Daily Caller News Foundation last week that Hale's writings would be released after the FBI concluded its analysis. An MNPD spokesperson told the DCNF that the case was currently still "open" and as a result, the department could not disclose whether or not the manifesto would be given to the public at a future date.