nce upon a time, in a faraway land that was very rich because of its oil wells, a bad king kept his people in poverty and subjected women to sexual and domestic abuse. But after many years of oppression, a charismatic young officer overthrew the bad king in a bloodless revolution that lasted less than two hours and in which nobody died.Even the bad king was allowed to live out his life in a luxurious villa, surrounded by family and servants, until he died peacefully of old age many years later, at age 93.The dashing young officer quickly abolished the monarchy and established a People's Congress. He threw open the royal treasury and distributed its riches to the people, so that they prospered. A free home was guaranteed to every citizen, and college education was also free. So was medical care — and if the country's own doctors couldn't cure your illness, the government paid the cost of sending you to a country where they could.Happy were the people, but happiest of all were the women. The new government not only liberated them from sexual and domestic abuse; it also granted them full and equal rights with men, and they won more than half the seats in the People's Congress.The above may sound like a fairy tale,In 1969, 27-year-old Colonel Muammar Gaddafi overthrew the Libyan monarch, Muhammad Idris bin Muhammad al-Mahdi as-Senussi,. And the Libyan people received all of the benefits described above.[Source: time.com However, the "fairy tale"have a happy ending.[Source: roar.media The Western powers. For that, they had to get rid of Gaddafi, who had not only nationalized Libya's oil for the benefit of its people, but was also planning to startthat could help turn African nations into producers of high-value productsThe first step was to crush the Libyan economy with punitive sanctions.On March 4, expert witnesses testified at an International People's Tribunal on U.S. Imperialism about the adverse impact of sanctions on Libya imposed by the U.S. since the 1970s,Organized by an assortment of peace and social justice organizations , the hearings were part of a series that aims to spotlight the pernicious impact of U.S. sanctions, arguing that such sanctions function as a "."The latter was certainly the case with regard to Libya, on which the Nixon administration began applying sanctions in 1971, two years after Gaddafi's revolution against King Idris, who had ruled Libya from 1951 to 1969.After he came to power, Gaddafiand took measures to nationalize Libya's oil industry so that oil revenues could be used to develop Libya's economy.[Source: atlasobscura.com Gaddafi later set up a base to train Arab and African liberation and Palestinian resistance fighters, and tried to advance Pan-African unity and a South Atlantic Treaty Organization (SATO) that could rival the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).[Source: guardian.ng Because of his, resistance to foreign colonialism, and the threat that he would free Africa from the choke-hold of "dollar dominance," Gaddafi was for decades a target of Western regime change operations and sanctions.At the tribunal, Hamza al-Toumi, a Libyan engineer and military expert, detailed how U.S. sanctions specifically targeted the aviation industry in an attempt to weaken its economy and military.After the sanctions were imposed, Libya could no longer obtain many of the spare parts it needed to repair planes and had to drastically cut the number of domestic flights. Libyans had to drive to neighboring countries to fly.[Source: airliners.net Many pilots had to leave the country and the whole economy suffered with the lack of investment in new airports.Furthermore, at least one plane crashed because it did not have proper safety equipment.There were many more road accidents because people had to always travel by road, and people suffering from medical emergencies died because they could not be airlifted to hospitals due to a dearth of airplanes and helicopters.On the military side, al-Toumi emphasized that Libya could not upgrade its air defense system because of the lack of spare parts, making it vulnerable to foreign invasion. During the U.S.-NATO attack of 2011,. The training of pilots in the country had been hampered, and Libyan Air Force planes were grounded.[Source: en.trend.az Essam Ekhargli, a Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois, read a statement prepared by the former Minister of Health under Gaddafi, Mustafa Zaid, who emphasized that the sanctions were a new type of war waged by the West on Libya that affects regular people by restricting their access to quality health-care and travel and makes bank transfers very difficult.Libyan companies and institutions could not buy items they needed, including advanced medical equipment made in the U.S. like MRI machines and CT scanners.Zaid specified that when Gaddafi came to power in 1969, there were very few doctors in Libya, which was heavily dependent on foreigners in the health-care sector, marking the sanctions as especially cruel.The sanctions further resulted in the freezing of Libyan assets, depriving the Gaddafi government of its own revenue streams.The U.S. and UN expanded sanctions on Libya in the early 1990s under the pretext that Libya had carried out the bombing of Pan Am Flight 803 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in December 1988, when there was no proof of this.[Source: thedailybeast.com The case against a Libyan intelligence officer, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, who was accused of masterminding the Lockerbie bombing, depended on an unreliable Libyan defector and forensic evidence that proved to be false. Scottish law professor Robert Black called Megrahi's trial the," and UN observer Hans Kochler said that the decision [to convict Megrahi] was "[Source: thetimes.co.uk In 1986, another fraudulent pretext was adopted to justify a U.S. aerial attack under President Reagan: Gaddafi was accused of bombing the La Belle discotheque in West Germany and killing two American soldiers.The chief of the anti-terrorism police in West Berlin concluded after investigating the La Belle discotheque bombing that the police had "" that Libya had been involved.When the case went to trial, the prosecution at the trial was unable to prove that Colonel Gaddafi was behind the bombing — a failure the court blamed on the "limited willingness" of the German and U.S. governments to share intelligence information. [Source: deutschland83.fandom.com German investigators later uncovered that Musbah Eter, a Libyan agent who was part of the group that allegedly carried out the bombing, ran a CIA-front operation in Malta He may have been acting as a provocateur who orchestrated a black-flag attack designed to provide a pretext for the U.S. bombing of Libya andThe U.S. sanctions directedagainst Libya were designed to weaken the country in order to prepare the way for the 2011 invasion, which was based on lies and deceits.A lot of the disaffection against Gaddafi in Libya that the U.S., Great Britain and France tried to exploit was a result of the sanctions policy, which was never reported on in the West.The 2011 uprising in Benghazi was led by Islamists andinto an armed struggle against Gaddafi's government, which was legitimate in the eyes of most of the Libyan people.President Barack Obama, nevertheless, said Gaddafi should go. Storiesthat Gaddafi was massacring his people and was about to commit genocide when, in fact,[Source: salon.com The second to last speaker at the tribunal, Dr. Murad el-Sadawi, who works at the University of Rochester Medical Center, emphasized that rebel forcesEl-Sadawi displayed images of civilianswho were killed in U.S.-NATO airstrikes, including members of the el-Hamedi family who died in an airstrike that resulted in the deaths of 34 civilians.The last speaker, Salah Khalifa, described the abominable conditions in Sirte during the U.S.-NATO bombing, which, he said,. Khalifa emphasized that the post-Gaddafi government passed laws that wouldthat they conducted so that they would not be prosecuted.[Source: linkedin.com [Source: dailyherald.com Mustafa Fatouri, a Libyan journalist, ended his talk by discussing how the U.S. is now pressing only for legislative elections but not presidential elections, which it fears Muammar Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam, will win.[Source: bbc.com If that occurred, it would prove that everything the U.S. had said about Gaddafi being a brutal dictator was a lie —On February 17, the International People's Tribunal on U.S. Imperialism hosted a session on North Korea where experts condemned the cruelty of U.S. sanctions.Like Libya under Gaddafi, North Korea has been singled out for sanctions because it has, and[Source: complianceweek.com Ju Hyun Park specified that U.S.sanctions on North Korea were first imposed in 1950 just after the Korean War officially broke out.The U.S. had provoked the war by artificially dividing Korea at the 17th parallel and supporting a terrorist regime in South Korea led by Syngman Rhee, which massacred many of its own people and triggered hostilities with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK-North Korea) in an attempt to take it over.[Source: ecured.cu The goal of the sanctions, Park specified, was to cause great suffering to the people of the North while the U.S. was in the process of dropping 635,000 tons of bombs, more than in the entire Pacific theater during World War II.[Source: commondreams.org When the Korean War ended in a stalemate, the sanctions were sustained in an attempt to prevent North Korea from rebuilding its economy.However, this strategy failed and, in the 1970s, the DPRK exceeded the ROK in its economic output, developing heavy industry while providing free education, health care and housing to its people.But then, the Communist Bloc collapsed at the same time that North Korea experienced devastating floods.The Clinton administration, however,in an attempt to punish North Korea for its defiance, and to trigger popular disaffection with the government.[Source: youtube.com Today, the sanctions, having been aggressivelyand because of North Korea's attempt to develop nuclear weapons to protect itself.All UN member states have been called on. The import of metal items has been banned, and oil imports have been capped at 5,000 barrels per year, less than Belgium consumes in a single day.As a result of the sanctions, North Korea's exports fell from $2.7 billion in 2016 to $1.8 billion in 2017, while the UN reported According to Peace Now , 3,968 North Koreans died in 2018 because of delays in UN aid programs and other consequences of the sanctions.Nevertheless, the country is surviving and thriving economically, to some extent.Betsy Yu, who has traveled to North Korea three times, said that, to compensate for a decline in foreign textile imports, North Koreans have developed a domestic vinalon industry (vinalon is a fabric made of stone),[Source: hindustantimes.com North Korean scientists have also found a way*The author wishes to thank Steve Brown.