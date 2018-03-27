© Damir Sagolj / Reuters



The Threat of Deterrence

the mainstream media continues to portray these programs as offensive

Hyping the Threat

Diplomatic Cover

The perception that we have the right to threaten and coerce whoever we want while they do not have the right to defend against this seems to have transcended into the realm of unquestionable and accepted dogma.

Steven Chovanec is an independent journalist and analyst based in Chicago, Illinois. He has a bachelor's degree in International Studies and Sociology from Roosevelt University, and has written for numerous outlets such as The Hill, TeleSUR, Truthout, MintPress News, Consortium News, INSURGE intelligence, and others. Follow him on Twitter @stevechovanec.