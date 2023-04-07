Unforgettable days at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort this winter.
© P.M.Fadden/SnowBrains
Unforgettable days at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort this winter.
The latest snowstorm brought four inches to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, WY, and with it, made history. With 594″ of fresh snow this season, winter 2022/23 is officially the resort's snowiest winter ever.

The previous record of 577″ was set in 1997. The resort's worst year was 1987, with just 250″.

The resort currently has a 138″ base, 122% of the average for this time of year.

Snowfall records have fallen across the country this winter, enabling many resorts to extend their seasons. JHMR will not be one, sticking to its originally scheduled Sunday, April 9th, closing day.