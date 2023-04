A North Carolina Democratic legislator handed a decisive victory to the Republican party Wednesday by defecting andAnnouncing the switch, Tricia Cotham declared that "The modern-day Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me and others across the state," adding "I will not be controlled by anyone.""If you don't do exactly what the Democrats want you to do, they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside," she further proclaimed, adding "They have pushed me out."Cotham expressed a desire to "Really work with individuals to get things done. Because that is what real public servants do."The switch says a lot about the state of the Democratic party, given that Cotham is hardly a traditional conservative, having served in the legislature as a Democrat for five terms, from 2007 to 2016 and being reelected as one this year. As documented by the New York Times, Cotham campaigned on a "platform of raising the minimum wage, protecting voting rights and bolstering L.B.G.T.Q. rights."In a statement, GOP chair Michael Whatley said "This announcement continues to reflect that the Democratic Party is too radical for North Carolina.""The values of the Republican Party align with voters, and the people of Mecklenburg County should be proud to have her representation in Raleigh," Whatley said of Cotham.