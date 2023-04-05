© AP



At least seven tourists have died and many are feared trapped after a major avalanche struck near a mountain pass in the northeast Indian state of Sikkim.The incident occurred at 11.30am (0600 GMT) on Tuesday near the Nathu La mountain pass, a popular destination for tourists on India's border with China.The avalanche struck a road that connects Gangtok to the Nathu La pass and the nearby Changu lake - another major tourist attraction.The Indian army has said five to six vehicles carrying up to 30 tourists were stuck under the snow after the avalanche."By 3PM, 14 persons were rescued and taken to nearby Army medical facility. However, seven persons succumbed. The other seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok," the army statement, cited by several Indian media outlets, said.The army said an additional 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow was cleared from the road.A police official told Reuters that the number of people trapped is not clear yet. Videos and photos from the site of the avalanche showed yellow heavy machinery working to clear the road.India's Border Roads Organisation also released photos of the rescue operations."We are yet to ascertain how many people are still trapped. 17 people have been rescued, out of which 8 are very critical and have been moved to a hospital," said senior police official Tenzing Loden Lepcha.He said people were taking photographs near a stream when the avalanche hit.Rescue officials earlier said they feared at least 70 people were buried under the snow. Initial reports also said 30 people were injured.The injured have been taken to a hospital in Sikkim's state capital Gangtok.The high-altitude mountain pass was also in the news as the site of clashes between the two nuclear-powered neighbours in 2020, in which 150 Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a stand-off.Sikkim, known as the "Land of Mystic Splendour", attracts thousands of tourists every year and is located in the Himalayas below Mount Khangchendzonga, the third highest mountain in the world.