2-year-old Virginia boy killed in Maryland dog attack, police investigating
wjla.com
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 11:55 UTC
According to officials, Brunswick Police and the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services (DFRS) were called to a report of a child in cardiac arrest around 5:13 p.m. in the 400 block of West B Street.
There they found the toddler suffering from life-threatening injuries from a dog bite. While they tried to treat the little boy, he went into cardiac arrest.
The child was medevaced by Maryland State Police Trooper 3 to Frederick Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Brunswick Police and Frederick County Animal Control are investigating the dog attack.
The child and his family are from Fauquier County. Police are not releasing identifying information as next-of-kin notifications are made.
Per Frederick County Division of Animal Control, the dog is currently in quarantine.
Our science is but a drop, our ignorance a sea. Whatever else be certain, this at least is certain: that the world of our present natural knowledge is enveloped in a larger world of some sort, of whose residual properties we at present can frame no positive idea.
