A two-year-old Virginia boy is dead after a dog attacked him in Maryland Tuesday evening, according to Brunswick Police Department.According to officials, Brunswick Police and the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services (DFRS) were called to a report of a child in cardiac arrest around 5:13 p.m. in the 400 block of West B Street.There they found the toddler suffering from life-threatening injuries from a dog bite. While they tried to treat the little boy, he went into cardiac arrest.The child was medevaced by Maryland State Police Trooper 3 to Frederick Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Brunswick Police and Frederick County Animal Control are investigating the dog attack.The child and his family are from Fauquier County. Police are not releasing identifying information as next-of-kin notifications are made.Per Frederick County Division of Animal Control, the dog is currently in quarantine.