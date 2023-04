the worst free speech incidents have occurred at the law schools with the least intellectual diversity.

James Ho and Elizabeth Branch, who announced a clerkship boycott of Yale Law last year, are adding Stanford to the list.James Ho and Elizabeth Branch, the circuit court judges who announced last year that they would no longer hire clerks from Yale Law School, are adding Stanford to the boycott.Though Steinbach is on leave, Stanford has ruled out disciplining the hecklers, who by Stanford's own admission violated the school's free speech policy.Though Ho did not say what it would take for him to lift the boycott, he implied that a more politically diverse faculty — and a less ideologically uniform administration — would go a long way."How do we know everyone's views will be protected," he asked, "if everyone's views aren't represented?""Imagine that every judge who says they're opposed to discrimination at Yale and Stanford takes the same path," Ho said. "Imagine they decide that, until the discrimination stops, they will no longer hire from those schools in the future. How quickly do we think those schools would stop discriminating then?"Read Ho's full remarks here