A Manhattan parking garage attendant who was shot twice while confronting an alleged thief — then wrestled the gun away and opened fire on the suspect — has been charged with attempted murder, police said.The overnight worker, identified by cops as Moussa Diarra, 57, was also hit with assault and criminal possession of a weapon charge in the Saturday incident, which unfolded around 5:30 a.m. as the attendant saw a man peering into cars on the second floor of the West 31st Street garage, the sources said.Believing the man was stealing, the attendant brought him outside and asked what was inside his bag.Instead of cooperating, the man pulled out a gun, the sources said. While police hit Diarra with attempted murder, it wasn't immediately clear if prosecutors would follow through with the charge.The initial charges against Diarra sparked outrage — and recalled the case of Manhattan bodega clerk Jose Alba, who was charged with murder after a fatal July 1 confrontation in his store with an angry customer who came behind his counter and accosted him.Family friend Mariame Diarra, who is not related to the attendant, slammed the decision to hit the married dad of two with charges.An individual who works nearby the garage, which is across from Moynihan Train Station, was also incredulous."You are kidding. That's an April Fool Day joke, right?" the worker asked of the charges against Diarra, adding,Alba spent six days in Rikers before Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dropped the controversial murder charge amid intense public pressure to do so.One cop who heard of the attempted-murder charge against the parking garage worker snarled, "People like Alvin Bragg have made this city unsafe, and this worker is a victim defending himself."