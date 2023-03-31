© Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE



Germany should be "sending more weapons, sending more ammunition, and giving more money to Ukraine because they are the richest and the biggest country by far," he said.

"They were not as generous as they should have been," the Polish prime minister said. "I still encourage them to do so."

"I'm not attacking them," the prime minister said, "I'm just stating the obvious."

"Three months ago, Germany said it's not possible — now, it's possible," he said, "so they are changing their approach."



"Through their very mistaken gas and oil policy towards Russia, they are co-responsible for what is happening, for this mess on the energy market," he said.

"Germany made this dramatic mistake of being completely dependent in their business model on Russia with fossil fuels," he said. "And we were crying to them. We were asking them not to do so."

"I have this conversation every now and again," he said. "I ask him for as big a support," he said. "This is all I can do."

"Given that there are more and more uncertain times around us, first I will be advocating for increasing these expenditures to 3 percent," Morawiecki said, noting that "Poland will already spend up to four percentage points of GDP this year on defense."

"I think," he added, "that like the old Roman saying goes, si vis pacem, para bellum — if you want peace, prepare for war."

"On everything else," he added, "we are like-minded countries."