© Bernadett Szabo/Reuters



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that his country will not bow to the European Union's "blackmail" on deciding legal frameworks of member states, but is open to constructive dialogue.Arriving at a summit of the 27-member bloc, Morawiecki said that Poland "was as faithful to the rule of law as others and as the EU institutions are." He added, "Some EU institutions assume the right to decide on issues to which they have not been entitled to decide. They assume competencies which have not been handed over to them in the treaties."Morawiecki said that EU laws maintain supremacy over national laws on matters transferred to the EU. "We don't agree to the constantly broadening range of competencies but we will, of course, talk about it."European Parliament President David Sassoli said the Polish tribunal's ruling challenged "the legal bedrock of our Union," and that, "never before has the Union been called into question so radically."European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out three options as a response. The first option, "infringement," is where the commission legally challenges the verdict of the Polish court.The second option, which is active currently, involves the withholding of funds. Warsaw will not be able to access the 36 billion euros ($42 billion) of COVID-19 pandemic recovery grants. This could lead to a further blockage of around 70 billion euros ($81 billion) set aside for development projects in the 2021-2027 budget.The third option would be the implementation of Article 7 of the EU treaty which suspends member states of certain rights, including the right to vote on EU decisions."Poland is one of the best European countries. There is no need for any sanctions, it's ridiculous," Orban said.Dutch Foreign Minister Ben Knapen implied the issue will soon need to be addressed."The time for talking is never over, but it doesn't mean that you cannot take action in the meantime," Knapen said. "It's going to come soon."Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for finding "ways of coming back together," and warned against isolating Poland, the largest ex-communist EU country of 38 million people.