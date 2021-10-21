© Ronald Wittek/Pool Reuters



"This ruling calls into question the foundations of the European Union. It is a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order."

"Europe will die from such a development... Europe has been built on democracy, liberty, respect - and the rule of law."

"At the end of such a dialogue, there must be a clear avowal of what we all have committed to when we joined the European Union. There can be no special deals."

The European Commission president has warned thatafter a Warsaw court backed the government's defiance of Brussels' supremacy.Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday,She added that they were carefully considering their response after Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that parts of European law were incompatible with the Polish constitution.where a legal challenge brought by the ECSecondly, Brussels couldThirdly, theunder Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union.Some members of the parliament castigated the Polish leader after his speech.Speaking earlier, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn warned that the end of the rule of law would mean the end of Europe.German Europe Minister Michael Roth stated that there cannot be any compromise on the matter.On Monday, Poland's prime minister warned that theEarlier this month, a Warsaw court ruled that areas of the EU treaties are incompatible with Poland's laws and that national laws should take precedence, backing Morawiecki's government.Poland's nationalist Law and Justice party and the EU have frequently clashed in recent years, including on the country's self-declared LGBTQ-free zones and the inclusion of a link between the rule of law and access to EU funds in the post-pandemic recovery budget.Warsaw has reiterated it wishes to stay in the EU.