© Radek Pietruszka/EPA



Poland's constitutional tribunal has ruled that some EU laws are in conflict with the country's constitution, taking a major step towards a "legal Polexit", in a decision that could have far-reaching consequences for Warsaw's EU funding and future relations with the bloc.The tribunal, whose legitimacy is contested following multiple appointments of judges loyal to the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, said on Thursday some provisions of EU treaties and EU court rulings clashed with Poland's highest law.The PiS-led government is embroiled in a lengthening and increasingly acrimonious series of disputes with the 27-member blocWarsaw denies having any influence over court decisions but the government has been widely accused of politicising the courts, including the tribunal, which began hearing the case in August but had twice deferred its decision.and Polish opposition politicians have repeatedly said challenging it jeopardises Poland's long-term future in the EU and also the stability of the bloc itself.Daniel Freund, a German MEP who sits on the European parliament's budgetary committee, said Poland was "saying goodbye to the European legal order" and demanded financial consequences as soon as the judgment became legally binding.without being able to legally ensure that the money reaches those for whom it is intended."No state authority in Poland could consent to external limitation of its powers, they said. Representatives of the country's human rights commissioner argued, however, that Poland had agreed to respect the EU legal order when it joined the bloc in 2004."It's a confederation of anti-democratic forces against Poland's membership in the European Union," Michał Wawrykiewicz, a pro-European lawyer critical of the government, tweeted, calling it a "black day" in the country's history.Laurent Pech, professor of European law at Middlesex university, said Polish authorities had "engineered an (unconstitutional) Polexit from EU legal order" to "establish a Soviet-style justice system so autocratisation can happen undisturbed".But a deputy foreign minister, Paweł Jabłoński, insisted that a ruling that recognised the primacy of the national constitution would not infringe EU membership treaties, arguing it would instead redefine them.The European parliament last month adopted a resolution calling on Morawiecki to drop the case,Government critics had earlier suggested the repeated delays to the tribunal's ruling were an attempt by Warsaw to put pressure on Brussels to approve Poland's plans for spending €57bn (£48bn) in EU recovery funds to help restart growth hit by the pandemic.