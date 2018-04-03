Now France have backed Spain to be the new home of Europe's navy after March 29, 2019 - and Italian officials are furious.
The French and Spanish Defence Ministers agreed the stitch-up this week, declaring that 'Operation Atalanta' against piracy in the Indian Ocean needs a Spanish base.
The Cadiz base, which is controlled by the Spanish navy, will be the home of the European navy - having launched in December 2008 to combat Somali pirates in the region.
Spain is the only country with a permanent presence in the European naval operation, contributing 33 vessels in ten years and an air detachment at the Djibouti base.
Comment: Surely the EU has greater worries than Somali 'pirates' - no doubt this is a cover: China's 1st foreign naval base opens in Djibouti
At the moment Spain has the supply vessel Patiño deployed and a P-3M Orion Aircraft too.
The deal will mean that Spain transfers its support to France - who want their base in Brest to house the Maritime Security Centre for the Horn of Africa (MSC HoA).
This EU External Action initiative - set to be in Brest if the plan progresses - aims to monitor naval transit 24 hours-per-day through the Gulf of Aden and towards the Red Sea, which is vital for oil supplies through the Persian Gulf.
Comment: Oil... that makes more sense - and it's an excuse to encircle Iran.
France also signed the Paris-Delhi agreement this week, which will bolster their naval power.
Traditionally the British navy has led European defence, with our HMS Queen Elizabeth a flagship in global waters.
Still, President Macron is keen to make Paris India's gateway to Europe - and the agreement reached will see India and France open their naval bases to each other's warships.
This comes ahead of the Indian President, Mr Modi, coming to London next month to attend a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
But Italy want to launch their own candidate, perhaps with British support, to gazump the Franco-Iberian axis.
The Spanish base in Cadiz already hosts four US destroyers deployed by NATOs anti-missile defence and US naval operations.
There are fears that such a concentration of naval heft could be unwise - and Italians are keen to ensure that they retain a significant role in European defence.
Comment: So we have the burgeoning EU army and military cooperation with other nations and edging their way to the Middle East, as well as to counter the strategic agreements China and Russia has also been making in the region: