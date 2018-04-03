which is vital for oil supplies through the Persian Gulf.

The current base is located in the UK in Northwood, with Britain having ran Europe's naval station for a number of years.Now France have backed Spain to be the new home of Europe's navy after March 29, 2019 - and Italian officials are furious.The French and Spanish Defence Ministers agreed the stitch-up this week, declaring that 'Operation Atalanta' against piracy in the Indian Ocean needs a Spanish base.- having launched in December 2008 to combat Somali pirates in the region.Spain is the only country with a permanent presence in the European naval operation, contributing 33 vessels in ten years and an air detachment at the Djibouti base.At the moment Spain has the supply vessel Patiño deployed and a P-3M Orion Aircraft too.The deal will mean that Spain transfers its support to France - who want their base in Brest to house the Maritime Security Centre for the Horn of Africa (MSC HoA).This EU External Action initiative - set to be in Brest if the plan progresses -France also signed the Paris-Delhi agreement this week, which will bolster their naval power.Traditionally the British navy has led European defence, with our HMS Queen Elizabeth a flagship in global waters.Still, President Macron is keen to make Paris India's gateway to Europe - andThis comes ahead of the Indian President, Mr Modi, coming to London next month to attend a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.But Italy want to launch their own candidate, perhaps with British support, to gazump the Franco-Iberian axis.There are fears that such a concentration of naval heft could be unwise - and Italians are keen to ensure that they retain a significant role in European defence.