© Global Look Press/Omar Marques

The EU Commission berated Poland for its approach to the union,"The EU is not just a money machine, a cow that you can milk," European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said Wednesday. "We are expecting a more substantial contribution from Poland for the future of Europe." EU membership has helped Poland greatly and its "economic development has been remarkable," he added.While the "future of Europe" part is rather vague, Katainen's description of the bloc as Poland's "cash cow" might not be that far-fetched. For example,Katainen also complained that the EU's pressure on Poland to change its behavior has been very ineffective and has yielded virtually nothing so far.Late in 2017, theIf the procedure succeeds, Poland might be stripped of its voting rights within the bloc until it fixes the alleged issues with the "rule of law.""The current situation is not good because we have had Article 7 procedure in Poland but unfortunately nothing has happened," Katainen stated.While the Article 7 procedure has already proven to be lengthy, its ultimate success is questionable as well. Just as the process was launched, Hungary blasted it as "unprecedented and astounding," signaling it might veto the EU Commission's decision.Aside from alleged issues with the "rule of law," Poland has repeatedly had run-ins over its immigration policies. As the migrant crisis unfolded back in 2015, the bloc urged its members to "redistribute" asylum seekers among EU states.