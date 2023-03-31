© Reuters



In a partial victory for Iran, judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ruled Washington had illegally allowed courts to freeze assets of some Iranian companies and ordered the United States to pay compensation, the amount of which will be determined later.However,Acting Legal Adviser Rich Vise of the US State Department said in a written statement that the ruling rejected the "vast majority of Iran's case", notably where it concerned the assets of the central bank. "This is a major victory for the United States and victims of Iran's state-sponsored terrorism," Vise added.In a reaction shared byThe rulingRelations have been strained after attempts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers stalled, and as Iranian drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine.The case before the ICJ, also known as the World Court,The Islamic Republic denies supporting international terrorism.The 1950s friendship treaty, and the subsequent severing of US-Iranian relations.Washington finally withdrew from the treaty in 2018. Nonetheless, the ICJ ruled that it was in place at the time of the freezing of the assets of Iranian commercial companies and entities.presiding judge Krill Georgian said. He added that Iran was entitled to compensation and the parties had 24 months to agree on a figure and if that did not work, the court would start new proceedings to determine the amount to be paid.The judges also explained the court had no jurisdiction over the US$1.75 billion in assets from Iran's central bank held by the US because that bank was not a commercial enterprise, and thus not protected by the treaty.