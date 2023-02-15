© Fars news agency



Xi: China backs Iran's rights over nuclear issue

Xi was cited by state broadcaster CCTV as making the remarks on Tuesday as he hosted Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi at the start of a three-day visit to the country, the first state visit by an Iranian president to China in more than 20 years.the Chinese president said.Underlining that, China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran."Xi and Raeisi attendedThe state broadcaster reported that they signed "a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of, environmental protection, health, disaster relief, culture, and sports."The Iranian president arrived in Beijing earlier in the day at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation on an official invitation by his Chinese counterpart.Speaking to reporters before leaving Tehran for Beijing,During the trip, the two countries seek to operationalize the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, which was signed in March 2021, in a bid to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance.Meanwhile, the Chinese leader saidIn a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Raeisi reiterated Tehran's readiness to reach a "fair" final agreement on reviving the US-abandoned 2015 nuclear deal, saying, however, that the delusional US and its European allies made a miscalculation by deciding to interfere in Iran's domestic affairs.Instead of making use of the "opportunity of the negotiations", the US and E3 interfered in Iran's internal affairs, the Iranian chief executive added.The stalemate on the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was triggered in May 2018, when former US president Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the accord reached between Iran and world powers and imposed harsh economic sanctions against the country under the so-called "maximum pressure" policy.The negotiations to salvage the JCPOA have stalled since August 2022 due to Washington's insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing the sanctions that were imposed on the Islamic Republic by the Trump administration.Iran, whose strict adherence to the deal had been verified several times by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), demands guarantees from the US that it will not withdraw from or violate the agreement again. The US has refused, complicating the prospects of the talks.