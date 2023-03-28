© Blair Gable/Reuters



President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced a new migration deal as part of Biden's first visit to America's northern neighbor.Biden officially announced the new policy agreement as he delivered remarks to the Canadian Parliament, saying he applauded Canada for "stepping up with similar programs opening new legal pathways" to migrants.During a joint news conference with Biden, the Canadian prime minister emphasized working with the U.S. to "keep our people safe."Trudeau said authorities will enforce the agreement beginning at midnight Friday.The Bidens arrived in Canada on Thursday, and were welcomed by Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at their residence in Ottawa.Trudeau touched on the "challenging times" the two nations faced, noting the last time Biden appeared in the room for a joint press conference he was the outgoing vice president."I have to say through our conversations back then, through the work we have been able to do over these past two years, it has truly been an honor to be able to work with you for the benefit of Canadians and Americans, but also to continue to have a positive impact on the world in a very uncertain time," Trudeau said.Biden, too, praised the U.S.-Canada alliance, saying the two countries will "always will have each other's backs."Biden began the day on Parliament Hill for an official welcome and meetings with Trudeau, Canada's Opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and others.In the evening, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend a gala dinner hosted by the Trudeaus at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa before departing for Wilmington, Delaware.