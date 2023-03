© Reuters



Contagion fear

Stocks of Germany's Deutsche and Commerzbank fell sharply on Friday over investors' fear over the health of the European banking sector., spreading heightened fear over the future of the banking sector, AFP reported.The stock value of Germany's biggest lender rebounded almost 6 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, closing at 8.54 euros.The cost of the bank's debt insurance against default risk fell as investors' trust in the financial sector dropped. The collapse of US' SVB and two other banks, in addition to the chaotic takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS - enforced by the Swiss government - left markets in turmoil.in market value in early trade - only recovering close to 3 percent of stock value closing off at 8.88 euros.The impact of Duetche's falling stocksduring day trade. In attempts to ensure market investors regarding the banking sector, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the lender "modernized and organized the way it works. It's a very profitable bank. There is no reason to be concerned," adding that the EU's banking sector was "stable" and is under strict regulations and rules.Scholz's remarks came following an EU leader's summit in Brussels on Friday., as the bank was struck with a financial crisis after it attempted to compete with US banking giants pre-2008 crash, which left the bank vulnerable due to the spreading of resources to a market where it failed to compete.However, the bank, which recorded its highest annual profit last year in 16 years, regained its stable position following deep organizational restructuring, whichDespite the high impact of rate hikes on the banking sector,Earlier on Friday, shares in European banks sank on Monday despite a buyout of Credit Suisse by Swiss UBS aimed at averting a global banking crisis.The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index for the sector was down more than 5% in morning trades, with declines at French behemoths BNP Paribas and Societe Generale of around 7% and Standard Chartered of about 5%.