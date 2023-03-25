Earth Changes
At least 23 dead in 'destructive' Mississippi tornado outbreak
Sat, 25 Mar 2023 11:33 UTC
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said at least 23 people have died, and there are "dozens injured." Four people are missing.
Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, MSEMA said late Friday. The agency issued a series of tornado warnings in counties throughout the state.
"Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God's protection tonight," Gov. Tate Reeves said on Twitter. "We have activated medical support -- surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected. Search and rescue is active."
At least 13 people were dead, Sharkey County Coroner Angelia Easton told ABC News, adding that she could not yet confirm their ages. Jose Watson, a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, said another person died in Silver City, in Humphreys County. Three people have died in Carroll County, and two people have died in Monroe County.
As thunderstorms battered the state late Friday, a tornado was reported at about 8:50 p.m. local time in Silver City and Rolling Fork, the National Weather Service said. From there, the tornado rolled on to the northwest side of Tchula and along Highway 49, officials said.
"9:31 PM - Confirmed tornado is on the ground moving across I-55 moving into the city of Winona in Montgomery County shortly," NWS officials in Jackson, Mississippi, said in an alert on Twitter about a half-hour later. "Take cover now!"
A Tornado Emergency alert was issued for Winona, a city about 100 miles northeast of Rolling Fork, with a "destructive tornado moving northeast through town," NWS official said.
Watson urged people to stay away from Silver City unless they have family there. He said the scene was "chaotic," with traffic through the area making it difficult for search and rescue crews to do their jobs.
"Please be advised, Silver City has been hit really, really hard with a tornado," Watson said in a video posted on Facebook, before later describing the damage to some areas as "very catastrophic."
- Utah's record snow is so deep it buried measuring equipment
- Auroras shine unusually far south in the US amid strongest solar storm since 2017
- Argentina: Disruptions due to flooding ongoing in parts of Cordoba Province
- Heavy floods hit Port St Johns, South Africa
- Best of the Web: Return of Tulare Lake: Farmland impacted as lake basin fills in Kings County, California
- Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort, California 5th resort to surpass 700 inches snowfall this winter
- Cyclone Freddy flooded 3 African countries, killed 579
- British teenager killed in avalanche while skiing in Switzerland
- Tornado rips through Montebello, California damaging multiple buildings
- Confirmed tornado damages mobile homes in Carpinteria, California
- Pack of dogs kill 5-yr-old in Surat, India - 3rd such incident for the city in 6 weeks
- Brazil - Hundreds displaced after floods in northern states
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Jujuy, Argentina
- At least 13 deaths reported as powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocks Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (UPDATE)
- More than 135,000 power outages reported in California after another atmospheric river brings heavy rain and hurricane-force winds
- San Francisco hit with bomb cyclone, one dead, 230,000 without power
- 8 dolphins found on Sea Isle City beach, New Jersey - 2 dead, 6 later euthanized
- Man dies after being attacked by dog in Visalia, California
- Heavy Lake Erie storm turns nearby cars into thick ice cubes
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on March 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 12)
- Best of the Web: Boom! Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon on Feb. 23
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 12
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 8)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Canada on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (March 2)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 2)
- Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area sky on March 2
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- Best of the Web: Study: More infant vaccines lead to higher infant mortality
- Bombshell from Germany's Federal Minister of Health
- mRNA vaccine contamination much worse than thought: Jabs "up to 35%" DNA that turns human cells into long-term spike protein factories
- Why isn't the CDC warning parents that masking their kids creates unacceptably high levels of CO2?
- Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase
- Getting good quality sleep could add several years to your lifespan
- D.C mother sues doctor who secretly gave her children COVID vaccines without consent
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- Best of the Web: mRNA vaccines contain DNA that may turn human cells into long-term spike protein factories - study
- Urgent: mRNAs jabs may have caused tens of millions of serious new health problems worldwide, a huge peer-reviewed study shows
- UK: Can the mortality anomalies in the Office of National Statistics data be explained?
- The New Endangered Species: The Human Gut Microbiome
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
Naturally the common people don't want war; neither in Russia, nor in England, nor in America, nor in Germany. That is understood. But after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.
