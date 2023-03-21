© AFP / Daniel Mihailescu



The "war party" in Brussels wants to push Budapest into sending weapons, Peter Szijjarto has said.Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that his country won't be pushed into supplying arms to Ukraine. The diplomat accused the EU of a pressure campaign against Budapest. The bloc's ministers reportedly agreed to send $2 billion worth of ammunition to Kiev's forces."Another war party proposal is on the table: this time Brussels wants to send ammunition to Ukraine," Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.The bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that reaching an agreement was vital, "otherwise, we will be in difficulty in order to continue supplying arms to Ukraine." Borrell and other top EU officials have repeatedly called on member states to boost their industrial capacity to meet Ukraine's demands, with Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton declaring earlier this month that the EU should "move to a wartime economy model.""Europe is getting immersed in war, in reality they're already indirectly at war with Russia," Orban said at his annual state-of-the-nation speech earlier this month. In comments to members of his Fidesz party last month,Hungary, he said, would continue to "defend the pro-peace position against the Biden administration and Brussels."