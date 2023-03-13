© Unknown



Chinese officials want to bring in lockdowns to combat the flu, leaving many furious about a prospect of returning to the strict restrictions seen during the Covid-19 outbreak.said it may enforce lockdowns 'when necessary' if an outbreak of the common flu virus poses a 'severe threat'. The emergency response plan for the city published on Wednesday is intended to combat the rising number of influenza cases in the country, as Covid-19 cases continue to fall.Authorities in the Chinese city have not suggested that a new set of lockdowns are imminent, but locals in the area have still dubbed the plans excessive.China's zero-Covid lockdown plans were implemented throughout the country during the pandemic and were seen as extreme by many.During the pandemic, Chinese residents were not allowed to leave their homes.Reacting to the prospect of a return to enforced lockdowns, social media users in China on Weibo said the common flu was a normal virus and did not require lockdown measures prior to Covid.The BBC reported one user saying 'life went on as per normal' when influenza outbreaks hit.Another said China's local governments had become 'addicted to sealing and controlling'.Speaking to the BBC, Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, said: 'To local residents who were traumatised by the lockdown measures not long ago, the return to the same draconian method in coping with flu outbreaks is by no means justified.'Others urged caution, believing a return to the strict lockdown was likely.Professor Tang Renwu of the School of Government at Beijing Normal University told Singapore newspaper Lianhe Zaobao that he expected more local governments to unveil plans for possible flu outbreaks in the coming days.Prof Tang said:Despite strict lockdowns being implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic throughout China, this was not the first time such restrictions were planned.In 2015, the Shanghai government said it would restrict gatherings and recall students from school and people from work if the common flu posed a serious threat.