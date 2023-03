© Universität Innsbruck/Harald Ritsch



Quantum tunneling is a rare event that should be impossible under classical physics, but it is only now we are learning just how rare real-world examples are.The rate at which the rare but crucial quantum phenomenon known as tunneling occurs. The theoretical estimates in this area had been regarded as highly uncertain, so confirmation in one specific case allows for greater confidence in estimating the frequency of other tunneling events.Quantum tunneling is one of the many phenomena where subatomic particles behave in ways classical physics would say is impossible. In this case,Tunneling is essential to quantum physics , and calculations based on simple examples are set in undergraduate courses. Real-world examples are considerably more complex, however; knowing tunneling will occasionally occur in a specific situation, and knowing how often, are very different things. In a new paper, a team at the Universität InnsbruckThe reaction (H+ D→ H+ HD) involves a shift between a molecule of two hydrogen atoms - protons without neutrons - and an atom consisting of a proton and neutron orbited by two electrons.Moreover, if we are to have any hope of modeling more complex tunneling events we need to anchor our estimates with measures of simpler examples like this.The Innsbruck team tested the rate of occurrence experimentally byThe rate is measured in cubic centimeters per second, giving a value of 5.2 × 10cubic centimeters per second, with a margin of error of around a third, which is unlikely to mean much to anyone other than a quantum physicist.Measuring the rate "requires an experiment that allows very precise measurements and can still be described quantum-mechanically," senior author Professor Roland Wester said in a statement . The idea for the experiment came to Wester 15 years ago, but the tunneling is so rare it took considerable effort to construct an experiment where it could be measured.The work is published in Nature