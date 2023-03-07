© Sergei Bobylev/TASS



Russia is preparing intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel with 11 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, The Bahamas, Malaysia and Mexico, State Secretary - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told TASS."We're preparing draft intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel for [Russian] citizens with a number of countries, such as. The agreements are at various stages of development," Ivanov said."However, it is important to understand that the process of negotiating such international treaties is a 'two-way street' and the pace at which they are signed depends equally on us and on our partners," the senior diplomat added.Ivanov also noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry "will definitely inform the public" after the agreement is reached.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier announced at the Duma government session that Russia planned to introduce visa-free regime with 11 countries.