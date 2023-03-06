© Mick Ryan/Getty Images

"The new foreign investment rules will focus on preventing US capital and expertise from being exploited in ways that threaten our national security while not placing an undue burden on US investors and businesses."

Washington plans to prohibit American investment in the high-tech sectors of rival economies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources and reports on the proposed regulation from the US Treasury and Commerce Department.sources close to the discussions about the new regulations told the news outlet.The WSJ notes, however, that the reports do not name specific countries that will be affected by the measures nor the economic sectors seen as posing a risk to US national security. However, the outlet notes thatThe Treasury report, for instance, said:Washington has reportedly been working on the new regulations for several months, with theThe investment regulation will bewhich Washington perceives as dangerous. Late last year, for instance, the administration of President Joe Biden imposed export controls to prevent China from obtaining high-end US technology, which Washington claims could be used for military purposes. In response, Beijing appealed to the World Trade Organization with a formal complaint, arguing that