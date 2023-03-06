© Vaggelis Kousioras / AP



The death toll from Tuesday's train crash in Greece has increased to 57, a coroner has told the BBC.Eleni Zaggelidou, one of ten coroners working on the investigation, said DNA had been taken from 57 intact bodies.Meanwhile, a government minister said austerity during Greece's economic crisis in the 2000s contributed to a lack of investment in the railways.The walkout follows protests in Athens, Thessaloniki and the city of Larissa, near the site of the disaster.Rescue workers are still going through burned and buckled carriages there, searching for victims.This was the "most difficult moment", rescuer Konstantinos Imanimidis told Reuters news agency, because "instead of saving lives, we have to recover bodies".The railway workers' strike began at 0600 local time (0400 GMT), affecting national rail services and the subway in Athens.Many in Greece see the crash as an accident waiting to happen, and the union blamed successive governments' "disrespect" towards Greek railways for leading to this "tragic result".During a visit to a hospital where relatives of the missing had gathered, Zoe Rapti, Greece's Deputy Minister of Health, told the BBC that investing in the rail network had been made more difficult by the Greek debt crisis around 2010, which led to drastic austerity measures in exchange for a financial rescue by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.She said a "wide investigation" would take place, which she promised would provide answers.Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomous also said "chronic delays" in implementing rail projects were rooted in "distortions" in the country's public sector going back decades."He is literally devastated. Since the first moment, he has assumed responsibility proportionate to him," Mr Pantzartzidis said, hinting that the station master, who has not been publicly named, was not the only one to blame.Meanwhile, the government has promised an independent investigation that it promises will deliver justice.But Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's suggestion that "tragic human error" was to blame has caused anger.On Wednesday, rioters clashed with police outside the headquarters of Hellenic Train in Athens - the headquarters of the company responsible for maintaining Greece's railways.Tear gas was used to disperse protesters, who threw stones and lit fires in the streets.At a silent vigil in Larissa to commemorate the victims of the incident, one demonstrator said he felt the disaster had been long coming.The station master arrested should not pay the price "for a whole ailing system", he added.Many of the passengers on board were students in their 20s returning to Thessaloniki after a long weekend celebrating Greek Orthodox Lent.Fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis said temperatures inside the first carriage - which burst into flames - had reached 1,300C (2,370F), making it "hard to identify the people who were inside".Local media have reported that more than 10 people are still missing, as Greece observes three days of national mourning.Families have given DNA samples to help identification efforts, with the results expected on Thursday.One of those, a woman called Katerina searching for her missing brother, a passenger on the train, shouted "Murderers!" outside the hospital in Larissa, directing her anger towards the government and the rail company, Reuters reports.Kostas Malizos, a recently retired surgeon and Emeritus Professor at Greece's University of Thessaly, has returned to work to perform surgery on injured passengers."It's a disaster, it's catastrophic," he said. "Families are crying tonight. Unfortunately, the majority of the lost people are young students. They left home, happy after the long weekend, to go for their studies or to see their relatives and never reached them."