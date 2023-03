© Twitter

This comes a day after the Chancellor met with US President Joe Biden and discussed Germany's contribution to aiding Ukraine and how to respond to its current military needs.Despite talks of de-industrialization in Germany's economy and the excruciating energy crisis which has swept Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told CNN on Sunday that Germany plans to boost its military build-up 'permanently'he told CNN host Fareed Zakaria, noting that Berlin requires an uninterrupted supply of basic hardware that is in service with the German armed forces, as well as maintenance capabilities and ammunition supply.Thisand how to respond to its current military needs.This also comes in light ofOn another note, the Chancellor said during his interview with CNN that Western countries are ready to provide Kiev with security guarantees once the conflict ends, yet the time is still not ripe for such a move, he noted."We are ready to organize certain security guarantees for the country after the onset of peace," he said, adding that it is completely up to Kiev to decide on the peaceful settlement of the conflict.But Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine is first required in order for the peace talks to be initiated, he noted.What is certain, however, is that trust with Russia has already reached an all-time low long ago. On February 20 , Polish President Andrzej Duda urged NATO to provide security guarantees to Ukraine once the country's military hostilities ended, according to the Financial Times.In order to provide the Ukrainian government and army "this feeling that NATO supports them," the Polish president indicated that security guarantees "would be Important."