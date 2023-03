© AFP / Nicholas Kamm



A State Department-funded entity pushed the social media platform to ban users for spreading "disinformation."The US State Department, both directly and through third-party organizations, pressed Twitter to censor American users for their non-existent connections to Russia, China, and Hindu nationalism, according to internal documents.The GEC and its organizations tangentially connected to the State Department - such as the infamous 'Alliance for Securing Democracy' that published the ' Hamilton68 ' dashboard of "Russian bots" - had long pressed Twitter to crack down on allegedly Kremlin-connected accounts, but Roth told staff that it was impossible to detect "Russian fingerprints" on any of the accounts.While Twitter's executives may have been skeptical of the GEC's 'blacklists', the US media was not. Emails show that multiple news outlets and agencies - including the Associated Press - would receive reports from the organization, and then press Twitter to take action and ban the listed accounts.