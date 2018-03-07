© Astrid Riecken/AFP



There is $120 million in funding for "countering Russian propaganda" stashed somewhere in the State Department. There are "Russia experts" willing to blame Russia for everything. The two are meant to be together.- a task force originally meant to counter jihadist propaganda online. In the late days of the Obama administration, it was tasked with countering "Russian and Chinese propaganda" aimed against America's democratic institutions.For people failing to read past the New York Times headline,There are memes about it, and people crying "Treason!" on Twitter.Those who do read the story willFor instance, the Pentagon and the State Department have been wrangling for the first annual installment of $60 million for months, and have agreed on $40 million, which is not expected until April. The US military previously lead online counter-propaganda - a coordinated effort by several departments - because they also fought jihadists with more tangible means like drones. The inclusion of Russia and China put the diplomats in charge.Also, this money is just a tiny portion of what the US government spends on its own soft power, including promoting narratives that counter those favored by Moscow.. The Trump administration alsoaccording to the NYT. This isbut can hardly be considered petty cash.Still, there is that pile of anti-Russian money that the State Department has not spent, and there are always people who would offer their services in spending Uncle Sam's millions. One former diplomat has already come up with a public offer."Is [sic] the @StateDept wants to contract out its assignment to spend $120 million to combat Russian propaganda, I'm sure I could put together a great team! (& I speak Russian!)" tweeted Michael McFaul, the former ambassador to Russia under the Obama administration.McFaul's tenure in Moscow was somewhat awkward. He infamously invited Russian opposition leaders to the embassy in one of his first moves, more or less ensuring their reputation as American stooges in the eyes of many Russians. After returning to academia, he wrote a book on Russia, available from Amazon.com on May 8.Of course, there are many other people in the West who wrote books about Russia and are willing to offer their expert opinions on why it poses such a danger to the US, and how it can be stopped. So there will be quite a competition for this $120 million stash, if State Department chooses to spend it.