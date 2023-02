© AFP / Fabrice Coffrini

The US State Department said on Tuesday that it has pulled funding from the George Soros-backed Global Disinformation Index (GDI), after it was revealed that the organization was working to deprive conservative media outlets of advertising revenue.GDI is a UK-based nonprofit that describes its mission as "disrupting the business of disinformation." It does this by compiling lists of "high-risk" news and information outlets - predominantly right-leaning and anti-liberal - and passing these on to advertisers, which in turn refuse to run ads on the sites.GDI's 'dynamic exclusion list' features more than 2,000 websites, and the organization's CEO, Clare Melford, claims that the blacklisting has "had a significant impact on the advertising revenue of these sites."The National Endowment for Democracy told the Washington Times on Tuesday that it "will no longer provide financial support to GDI," as it "cannot fund anything that focuses on the United States." A spokesperson for the Global Engagement Center said that its role is to "identify foreign state and non-state disinformation narratives, trends and techniques aimed at undermining... the policies, security or stability of the United States."In the runup to the 2020 election in the US, the Global Engagement Center also played a key role in pressuring Twitter to censor accounts linked "to the Russian government," despite being unable to prove any ties.