US State Dept. allocates $40M of military funds for 'info wars'
RT
Tue, 27 Feb 2018 09:24 UTC
The State Department announced on Monday that it had signed a memorandum with the US Department of Defense to transfer $40 million to the State's Global Engagement Center (GEC), so it could up its game in countering malicious content online.
Part of these funds will be distributed between various civil rights groups, creators of media content, non-governmental organizations, as well as state-funded and private research entities.
The grants would be awarded to those presenting the best ways to combat propaganda and disinformation. An Information Access Fund, to be set up for this purpose, will "support public and private partners working to expose and counter propaganda and disinformation from foreign nations."
According to Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Steve Goldstein, the funds earmarked by the Pentagon for what is slated to become a large-scale campaign are "critical" to ensure that Washington will "continue an aggressive response to malign influence and disinformation."
Goldstein hinted that protection from such attacks may become only one of many facets of the initiative, adding: "It is not merely a defensive posture that we should take, we also need to be on the offensive."
The money has been transferred into State Department coffers after the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson requested the transfer of $40 million from the Department of Defense last year. The allocation of up to $60 million from the US defense budget to counter disinformation campaigns run by the foreign states, namely China, North Korea and Russia, was authorized by the Pentagon defense bill signed by Barack Obama as far back as in December 2016. The bill widened the scope of the center's activities, which had previously focused exclusively on battling terrorist propaganda, and envisaged $60 million in funding from the Pentagon both for the 2017 and 2018 fiscal years. However, it was not before August last year when Tillerson asked for the funds to be unlocked, prompting speculation about him being reluctant to "anger" Moscow as "Russiagate" was gaining momentum.
At the first stage of the initiative, the State Department said it plans to distribute "an initial $5 million in grants" from the newly established fund, which would play "a key part" in the State Department's co-operation with civil society, content providers and NGOs. In addition, the GEC will work on several "pilot projects," details of which have not been revealed.
Reader Comments
Patrick2017 2018-02-27T22:47:19Z
If the alt. media, like Youtube users is being thrown under the buses and if this goes into law and is used against the population being censored, then we will know Trump isn’t going to help “ we the people" for sure. I would imagine that there will be a civil war here at home. People are getting so tired of this B-Sh#t in DC where it seems like were all getting shafted everyday. I got a head ache.
Comment: Currently aimed internationally, how the State Department defines 'propaganda' and 'disinformation' may eventually jeopardize Alt-News sources as targets for differing with MSM in truth of reporting and factual information. Enticed by Pentagon/DOD money up for grabs and State Dept. backing, we can bet there will be a frenzy of accusations as the designated groups, NGOs, and eventually citizenry turn on unaffiliated media (and itself) to justify reportable infractions. Remind you of something?