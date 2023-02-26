Germany increased its coal import by 8% last year, as it tried to cope with a shortage in the country's energy supply after Berlin stopped relying on Russian oil and gas due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The country imported 44.4 million tons of coal in 2022, the Association of Coal Importers (VDKI) said in an evaluation covered by the German newspaper Bild on Saturday.
Where did the coal come from?
Russia remained the top supplier of coal, despite sanctions imposed by the European Union in August banning the import of Russian coal to bloc members. However, Russian supplies stood at 13 million tons, which is a 37% decline from the year before.
Comment: However Europe is simply buying Russian energy supplies through intermediaries, so we don't really know how much less they're buying: UK 'quietly' imports $919 million worth of Russian oil since March - The Times
In second place came the US, with 9.4 million tons, a 32% increase from the year before.
Comment: The West's terrorist attack on Nord Stream is really paying off, for the US.
Shipments arriving from South Africa and Colombia saw significant increases, standing at 3.9 million tons (278%) and 7.2 million tons (210%), respectively, according to the VDKI.
Reviving coal as a source of energy
Germany says it wants to be carbon neutral by 2045. In 2020, it announced it would stop burning the climate killer, gradually phasing out its coal-fired plants by 2038.
Comment: The 'climate killer'? Deutsche Welle really isn't concerned about its reputation as an objective news source.
Further, Germany has already threatened citizens that this winter there's the risk of freezing death in their own homes, and so one could reasonably conclude that these proclaimed plans for 2038 are little more than the sick fantasy of hystericised environmentalists if they think people will allow life to continue like this.
However, sanctions imposed on Russia last year due to its invasion of Ukraine shook Germany's energy supply, causing a return to and increase in the use of coal.
In 2022, the government moved to bring around a dozen coal plants back on the grid and extended the lifespan of several that were meant to be shuttered.
Coal is releases more carbon dioxide than natural gas when burnt, which means it is more harmful to the environment.
Climate activists have strongly opposed the German government's decision to resort to coal.
One particular flashpoint was the village of Lützerath in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). Hundreds of protesters faced off with police in the village in January, as security strove to clear protests and pave the way for Germany's energy giant RWE to mine for coal there.
Comment:
Also check out SOTT radio's: NewsReal: Western Politicians Destroy Civilization in Quest For 'Victory' Over Russia