Hermann Kelly is the founder and president of the Irish Freedom Party. He is from the Bogside in Derry and once edited an Irish Catholic newspaper before becoming a columnist at the Irish Examiner and Irish Daily Mail. He worked as a press officer for the Eurosceptic EFDD group in the European Parliament for 10 years and currently works as a press officer for Romanian ECR MEP Cristian Terheș. As a guest writer, the above copy remains in British English.

The world has started to take notice of the increasing frequency and size of rallies in Ireland on the issue of immigration. Many people are asking, what is this about?In typical Irish fashion, it's not just a numbers game as it's much more than that.But the figures are startling.The number of social security numbers issued to people from other EU countries and from countries outside of the EU both outnumbered those to Irish nationals.Given the population of Ireland South has increased by 46 percent since 1990 — from 3.5 million people to over 5 million people today — it's clear a dramatic change in demographics is taking place in Ireland, especially as our birth rate is currently 1.5 children per woman. More on that later.But no one ever asked the people of Ireland whether they consent to the new plantation or colonisation of Ireland. We had it before in the 17th century and it didn't work out so well for the natives.worried about whether their children will be able in the future to rent an apartment or even walk around their community in safety. In contrast to the government-financed NGO worker-heavy, middle-class, open-borders protesters, the #MakeIrelandSafeAgain rally participants are often young women with buggies and kids in tow. Indeed, a popular meme symbolising the rallies is a woman pushing a buggy. The rallies against uncontrolled immigration have been fastidiously peaceful and good-humoured so far.One Marxist fanatic has already been charged with running his car into a peaceful protester and endangering life during a rally in East Wall, central Dublin, last week.People are protesting against the government's immigration policy, which in practical terms is pretty much open border chaos. Discussion about immigration in Ireland has been more or less much Verboten by the mainstream political and media class for decades, but TV programmes on this issue are currently coming in thick and fast.It was revealed during the Prime Time programme on state broadcaster RTE on Thursday, for instance, thatin Ireland.Whereas the state told the Irish people it would be all women and children, instead,— certainly decades under 60 years of age and many with accents and "sun tans" suggesting they are not from Ukraine at all. Many people feel the political class are allowing the country to be taken for a ride, and it is making neighbourhoods far more dangerous.The government's open borders immigration policy is egged on by the left-wing opposition of Sinn Fein, Labour, and People before Profit, whose mantra could easily be: "Brits out, everybody else in." They are dripping with cultural self-hatred and Hibernophobia, dressed up as pathological altruism for foreigners.The immigration crisis in Ireland hAs the number of immigrants coming into Ireland has increased, so has demand for houses and apartments, and as demand has increased, so too have house prices and rents. In turn, as more. This is one of the core reasons why so many mammies with buggies turn up at the rallies.But beneath the surface of the rallies, something much more profound is going on. For many of the people attending these rallies, it's not just about the security and safety of their communities, nor if their children will be able to afford a home in the future. Scratch beneath the surface and it's clear that a culture war is breaking out in Ireland.And above all, they believe that the laws which should be made in Dublin should be for the benefit of Irish people.We were not put on Earth to provide free housing, healthcare, and education to the rest of the world. Ireland is more than a wet rock in the middle of the Atlantic, full of rootless, nation-less consumers and producers. No. Ireland is our home, not an economic hostel. We are Irish, we are a people and a nation, bound by history and culture, by faith and by family to this land. We are a nation, not a colony, and we will not allow a second plantation of Ireland to take place.What started small with a crowd of 150 was the first successful right-of-centre rally in Ireland for many decades. What started off as a small acorn has started to take root and to grow. More people are now working for the beginning of a new national flourishing of Ireland where personal freedom, peace, prosperity, and national sovereignty can once again take root and grow.