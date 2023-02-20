"the war is becoming more and more savage and cruel, so we should be prepared for the tone of the war to become more and more harsh and ruthless as well."

"We know that the negotiations will not be between the Ukrainians and the Russians. Peace will come when the Americans

In his annual "State of the Nation" address this afternoon, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán discussed a wide range of pressing issues, including Hungary's stance on the war in Ukraine, our fight against inflation, and the biggest dangers facing Hungary in the next few years.The prime minister started out by thanking the heroic Hungarian rescue workers who helped save lives in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.He praised their bravery and willingness to risk their lives to save others, pointing out that these professionals' service and sacrifice serve as a reminder that in times of crisis, the true character of people and nations comes to light. Hungary has always been a country that can be counted on to help others in need, PM Orbán said, adding that the rescue effort in Turkey was a testament to this.Turning to the questions impacting Hungary's future the most, Prime Minister Orbán said thatListing Hungary's recent successes, Prime Minister Orbán said that since 2010, "1 million people have taken up employment. Never before have so many people worked in Hungary, and Hungarian economic output has tripled." On top of this, the PM highlighted that today the minimum wage is higher than the average wage was during the previous, socialist government."We have created a national Christian constitution worthy of Hungarians. We have reorganized the Hungarian state, if not with death-defying courage, then with Brussels-defying courage, and we have also built a new Hungarian economy, putting aside the naysayers, in which everyone has a chance to find their own destiny," PM Orbán said.According to the PM, if 2022 was the most difficult year, then 2023 will be the most dangerous year since the regime change.he said."How do we overcome the threat of war?" Prime Minister Orbán asked. Hungary has only "one choice," he concluded: to stay out of the Russian-Ukrainian war."Hungary recognizes Ukraine's right to self-defense, to fight against external aggression. ButOn Russia as a threat to Europe and NATO, Prime Minister Orbán said that"In terms of conventional warfare, the war in Ukraine has shown precisely that Russia would not stand a chance against NATO," PM Orbán said, adding that although we do not consider Russia a direct threat, Hungary requires a sufficient distance between it and Russia — that is, "a sovereign Ukraine."On Hungary's commitment to NATO,the prime minister said.While those in Brussels "have not yet given their lives in this war, Hungarians have," he said, adding that only ceasefires can save lives, not sanctions.Meanwhile, we must face up to the fact thatIllustrating this, Prime Minister Orbán recalled thatIn his view, it is fortunate thatThe only solution to the war in Ukraine, according to PM Orbán, is for peace talks to take place between Russia and the United States.The other pressing question, as the prime minister noted at the beginning of his speech, is how to combatThe sanctions took HUF 4 trillion out of the pockets of Hungarian families and businesses in 2022, and they also contributed to skyrocketing inflation across Europe."Inflation is like a tiger, and you only have one bullet. If you miss, it will eat you up. Please trust us, we will hit it. You can bet on it, we will have inflation in the single digits by the end of the year," PM Orbán said in closing.