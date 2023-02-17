© Lowkey



on the same day, Barcelona Mayor ​​Ada Colau announced that the Catalan city has decreed the

suspension of relations with the Israeli occupation

and all of "Tel Aviv's" institutions

The Spanish students were protesting against Israeli crimes while the Israeli Ambassador, accompanied by her security detail, was giving a lecture at a university in Madrid.A guard wielded his gun on a university campus in Spain's capital Madrid on Friday at students protesting against the crimes of the Israeli occupation.Dozens of Spanish students held protests at Complutense University where the Israeli Ambassador to Spain, Rodica Radian-Gordon, was giving a lecture in one of its halls.According to the Spanish newspaper El Salto Diario,It is noteworthy thatThe decision, according to media reports,"The mayor has been active against Israel for years, and this step comes after a petition that garnered the signatures of 4,000 residents and 100 organizations supporting Palestinians called for the boycott of Israel," Israeli media claimed.The mayor sent a letter to Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to inform him of the temporary suspension of all relations between the Catalan capital and "Tel Aviv",