Fingerprints of unvaccinated NYC teachers have a 'flag on their file,' according to attorney John Bursch.The fingerprints of unvaccinated New York City teachers were reportedly sent to the FBI with "problem code" flags, prompting outrage from former educators who lost their jobs over the mandate.Earlier this month, John Bursch, who is representing teachers who are suing the city over the mandate, said teachers who refused the shot now have a "flag in their file," which will impact their ability to get another job.She joined "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday to discuss the "infuriating" allegations and why she is concerned about the alleged overreach."This is both outrageous and infuriating because my first question to the government or whatever, is basically, what did I do? What kind of criminal activity did I participate besides denying something that I felt that was right for me?" Garcia said to Ashley Strohmier. "Religiously, mentally, I just didn't want anything experimental on my body, so what criminal activity does that persist?""I don't understand," she continued. "Like with why am I being flagged? Why is my fingerprint being sent to the FBI?""Then they start putting the code on the file, and I think that that's outrageous, like Rachel said, because no one is told why it's there, what they did, and in most times, in my experience, the person did nothing wrong," she continued.Despite the shocking nature of the allegations, Garcia said she is not fearful but hopes to continue to "hold the line" for religious and medical freedoms."This is an invasion of privacy," Garcia said. "We have to stop them in their tracks now, and just I just want to say one more thing is that I don't thrive on fear. And I feel like that's what they try to do."Michael Kane, who leads Teachers for Choice, is one of the teachers suing the Big Apple over the vaccine mandate, and he demanded action from the city over the allegations."I have my opinions about what happened, but we don't know until we have a thorough investigation," he continued.Kane said the state has not yet addressed the allegations and has yet to respond to the affidavit."This has now been stated in open court," Kane said. "It's been viewed millions of times around the world. Now, we've heard nothing come out of New York City. So... put up or shut up. Tell us what's going on. Otherwise, we have to assume this is true and investigate."Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com