An "unconscionable" letter has been sent out advising teachers in Queensland that they will have their pay docked if they haven't got the Covid-19 vaccine.Education Department assistant director-general in human resources Anne Crowley penned a letter telling hundreds of teachers who refused to get the jab that theyIt came after all unvaccinated teachers in the stateAs per the Public Service Act, if a teacher is being investigated they are suspended on full pay unless it is a criminal charge, The Courier Mail reported."I have considered very carefully your response. However there is nothing in the submissions made by you that lead meMs Crowley said in the letter."However, you will notice that"Your conduct in failing to comply with the direction posed a risk to the health and safety of your co-workers, students and members of the public which was mitigated only by the steps taken by the department to suspend you from duty."Tracy Tully, secretary of the Teachers Professional Association of Queensland, spoke out against the letter and said the teachers in question had been working in schools throughout two years of the pandemic.An 'unconscionable' letter has been sent out advising teachers in an Aussie state they will have their pay docked if they haven't got the Covid-19 vaccine."The only thing they are guilty of is not abiding by a direction issued by the department demanding that they get vaccinated against Covid."This latest measure is like a triple caning and meansThe Courier Mail also reported additional letters were sent this month to unvaccinated teachers who were forced out of Education Department housing.The letter Australia-wide teacher shortage , forcing the government to rethink strategies to attract skilled university graduates to the classroom.Earlier this month, The Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL)Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said the number of teachers in training had dropped 16 per cent since 2012."There are more kids going to school now than ever before ... buthe said.Mr Clare said the federal government wasfor the "best and brightest" university graduates to become teachers.The High Achievers Teachers program also aims to encourage more professionals than ever to jump ship and join the education system.The AITSL proposal said it aims to make a career in teaching "attractive", insisting high rewards for the "best performing" teachers."There is evidence that increasing the level of pay for high-level positions would make the profession more attractive than more expensive generalised pay rises,'' the submission states."Australia is facing a critical shortage of teachers due to a number of factors including growing school enrolments, a drop in the number of individuals enrolled in teaching degrees, an ageing workforce and a percentage of teachers leaving the profession to embark on different careers each year."Clear action is needed to ensure that a career in teaching is an attractive one.''