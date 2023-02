© Unknown



Former NATO Commander Gen. Wesley Clark

Blue Star Strategies

Bob Bishop is a retired CPA and a forensic investigator. He has written for the American Thinker, Gateway Pundit, Sonar21, and CorsiNation.

Hunter Biden has received extensive media coverage of his involvement with Ukraine's corrupt Burisma and his Rosemont Seneca Technology Partner's investment in Metabiota, helping to fund and organize the clandestine Ukraine Biolabs. However, thehave received little or no attention. So let's deep dive into Hunter Biden's deep state connections, which consists of three central casting characters specializing in statecraft.Unbeknownst to the general public, he served asHe can run but can't hide from the Wayback Machine General Clark is also aand his expertise is Ukraine geopolitics. The Atlantic Council is a notorious Washington D. C. think tank that is NATO- centric . Because of Clark's global stature and connections, one can reasonably assumeand may have helped Metabiotafor Ukrainian Biolabs.She was theHer firm, Blue Star, illegally lobbied and failed to register as a foreign agent on behalf ofAt the same time, Hunter served on the Burisma Board. It was an attempt to burnish Burisma's reputation after facing allegations of corruption.The only lobby registration found is a filing whereOnly recently, Tramontano registered asBlue Star arranged the partnership and contributions between Burisma and the Atlantic Council. It also helped to schedule forums where Burisma officials spoke as panelists.Painter is a long-term director of the, themember, and the left-leaning think tank, theboard.From 2013-2016, Jake Sullivan served as Vice President Biden's national security adviser. He was deeply involved with Victoria Nuland, Assistant Secretary of State, in helping to orchestrate the 2014 Ukrainian Maidan revolution.These three deep-state players deserve to be in the skullduggery hall of shame.